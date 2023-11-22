Ranbir Kapoor reveals he found Kabir Singh ‘incredibly powerful’; opens up on decision to accept Animal

Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming action thriller Animal, and fans can’t wait for the film to release. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri, and its trailer will be released tomorrow. In a recent interview, Ranbir was asked about whether he had watched Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s previous films Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy, and if that was the reason why he accepted Animal.

Ranbir Kapoor on why he accepted Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal

In an interview with Variety, Ranbir Kapoor was asked about his decision to accept Animal. In response, he said that it was the script of the film that caught his attention. “Well, to be honest, I was really drawn to the script of Animal. It’s a unique and intense story that immediately caught my attention,” he said.

He further said that he has watched Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s previous films Kabir Singh (starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani) and Arjun Reddy (starring Vijay Deverakonda), and found them to be incredibly powerful. Having said that, his decision to accept Animal was not based on those films alone.

“As for watching Arjun Reddy or Kabir Singh, I must admit that I did watch both films and found them to be incredibly powerful and impactful. However, my decision to accept Animal was not solely based on those films. It was more about the script, the character, and the opportunity to work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga”, said the Barfi actor, further noting that he believes Animal will offer a different experience, and that he is excited to explore this new dimension in his acting journey.

About Animal

Ranbir Kapoor plays the lead role in Animal, while Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife Geetanjali. Anil Kapoor plays the role of Balbir, Ranbir’s onscreen father, while Bobby Deol will be seen as the ferocious antagonist in Animal.

The film centers around a tumultuous relationship between a father and a son. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed Animal. It is all set to release in theatres on December 1, 2023.

ALSO READ: Animal: Ranbir Kapoor's reel sister Saloni Batra drops BTS pics; 'Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions'