Ranbir Kapoor REVEALS he has started building a nursery for his soon-to-be-born baby with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are on cloud 9 ever since they stepped into this new phase in their lives. The actress recently announced her pregnancy and took all her fans by a pleasant surprise. Well, Ranbir is all geared up for the release of his film Shamshera which also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. To promote this film, the actor is leaving no stones unturned and is openly talking to the media. In a recent interview, he opened up about building a nursery for his soon-to-be-born baby.

Ranbir Kapoor on prepping up for the arrival of his baby

When he was asked how is he prepping up for the arrival of his baby? Ranbir Kapoor in an interview with RJ Stutee’s chat show for Hindustan Times revealed that right now he is just dreaming with his wife and taking each day as it comes. Ranbir further added, “Like every budding parent, you read your stories, we have started to build the nursery, so doing all the fun things. But the anticipation, the excitement, the nervousness, and the anxiety for such a thing doesn’t compare to anything. It’s beyond compare, so taking a day at a time.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his film Shamshera. This film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. The movie will also witness a face-off between Ranbir and Sanjay. The movie is slated to release on July 22. Besides, Ranbir is also looking forward to the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The movie will also mark Ranbir’s first collaboration with Alia Bhatt and will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Brahmastra is slated to release on September 9. Ranbir is also working on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal and Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled project with Shraddha Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. This film will be directed by Karan Johar and it also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

