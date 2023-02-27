Ranbir Kapoor reveals he is a burping specialist for his daughter Raha, admits her smile ‘breaks his heart’

Ranbir Kapoor is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The actor along with his co-star Shraddha Kapoor is on a promotional spree and has been going from one city to another to meet his fans. Ever since the actor welcomed his baby girl and stepped into parenthood, the actor is on cloud 9. Well, we have often heard the actor speaking about his daughter Raha Bhatt Kapoor on several occasions with so much love. At a recent event too, the Brahmastra star opened up about his daughter and it is proof of the love he has for her. Ranbir Kapoor talks about his daughter Raha at a recent event

Ranbir Kapoor is on a promotional spree for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and while talking about his daughter Raha the actor said that he does not feel like leaving his home these days after Raha has come into their lives. He revealed that in the morning before leaving to catch his flight, the actor got 20 minutes with his baby girl and that rejuvenated him. Ranbir further added, “I miss her a lot, I keep seeing her photos. I’m a burping specialist. I never knew burping is such a big part (in the early stages of a child). Whenever I’m at home, I’m always beside her and it’s magical. She has just started smiling in the last two weeks. And seeing that smile breaks your heart. It feels like a new understanding of love. You were asking me about the language of love, but the baby has no language. It’s a love you cannot describe." Ranbir also asked a journalist if he was a father and was told that he was not. Ranbir then said, “I wish that upon you because it’s the best feeling in the world."

Ranbir Kapoor and Sourav Ganguly play cricket Yesterday, several pictures of Ranbir Kapoor playing cricket with cricketer Sourav Ganguly came out. Amid the reports of Ranbir doing Sourav's biopic, the pictures of them have got cinema lovers quite excited. Recently, Sourav Ganguly was in Mumbai and during his visit, he confirmed that he was writing the script. He told News 18, "I will be in Mumbai for several works. There are discussions regarding the script of the biopic. I am writing the script myself. The screenplay will be discussed with Luv Production House. For several months, the work of making the biopic did not progress much. In fact, due to my and the production house’s tight schedule, the work was not picking up pace. This time, it will be done quickly." Earlier, he expressed his wish for Ranbir to feature in his biopic. Since then, Ranbir's name has been doing the rounds for the film.

