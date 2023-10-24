Ranbir Kapoor REVEALS he shaved his head for Animal, quit smoking: 'Lifestyle change kar dia hai mera'

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most popular and successful actors in Bollywood. After tasting success back to back with his previous two films, he is now gearing up for Sandeep Vanga Reddy's action film Animal. Recently, the actor spoke about how he shaved his head and made several other choices for the role in his upcoming film.

Ranbir Kapoor talks about preparing for Animal

In a video uploaded on X (formerly Twitter), Ranbir Kapoor speaks about the kind of things he did to prepare for the role in Animal. He said that he shaved his head for the film's last scene and he is now growing his hair back. He also said that since he does not have work right now, he eating a lot as he doesn't have to do dieting. He said, "Kyunki maine itne lifestyle change kar dia hai mera, smoking quit kar ke to..usme main wo or chocolates daba raha hu (Since I have changed my lifestyle, I have quit smoking...so I am eating chocolates)."

Check out the video!

Ranbir Kapoor's work front

Ranbir was last seen in Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar with Shraddha Kapoor. Despite mixed reviews, the film turned out to be a major commercial success. It also marked his first collaboration with Shraddha.

Kapoor will be next seen in Sandeep Vanga Reddy's action crime film Animal. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri. It is slated to release theatrically on December 1st, clashing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. So far, the makers have released its posters, teaser and a song that has been well received. The film follows the story of a guy who has a toxic relationship with his father. Set in the backdrop of the underworld, the film delves into Ranbir's character as he goes into a destructive phase.

