Ranbir Kapoor REVEALS he is yet to meet his ‘first wife’ as he opens up about the ‘craziest fan experience’

Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for two massive theatrical releases Shamshera and Brahmastra. The trailer of both the films dropped recently and fans can’t keep calm to watch the actor back in action after four years. While Ranbir is expected to kickstart the promotions for his films soon, he was recently seen answering some fun questions about himself. While doing so, Ranbir revealed that he is yet to meet his ‘first wife’! Yes, you read that right! Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with his ladylove Alia Bhatt on the 14th of April this year. However, the actor joked that he is ‘looking forward’ to meet his ‘first wife’. Intrigued? Read on to find out.

In a chat with Mashable, Ranbir was asked to share the craziest fan experience he has had. Replying to the same, Ranbir recalled an instance when a female fan got married to the gate of his bungalow in Mumbai. He said, “There was a girl and I never met her. But my watchman told me that she came with a pundit and she married my gate. there was some ‘teeka’ on the gate and some flowers too. So, that’s quite crazy.” He further added, “I haven’t met my first wife yet, so I look forward to meeting you at some point.”

Meanwhile, talking about his upcoming film Shamshera, the Karan Malhotra period actioner will hit theatres on the 22nd of July. Ranbir will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in the film, where he will be sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. His next film is Brahmastra, which release on the 9th of September. He will be seen with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Apart from these movies, he also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, and Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ranbir will be reuniting with Deepika Padukone in a project. To know more about that, click on the link below.

