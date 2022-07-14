Ranbir Kapoor reveals his life philosophy for next 15 years, living a simple life with his wife & kid

All eyes are on Ranbir Kapoor ever since his film Shamshera was announced. Fans are excited to see the actor in a changed avatar on the big screen. Ranbir is returning to the silver screen after almost 4 years and fans are already jumping with joy. With 2 major releases in hand, Ranbir is definitely back in the limelight. In a recent interview with Big FM, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor opened up about his journey as an actor and his philosophy for the next 15 years.

When asked what are those things he used to do as a beginner and after spending several years in the industry he has got clarity on what he loves and wishes to do only that, Ranbir Kapoor replied that he has been lucky that he was always clear with his thoughts. He was never in a hurry or he was never so ambitious that he wants to do everything. He knew that he wants to become one of the biggest stars in India, he wanted to entertain people and win their hearts. Ranbir felt that since he was from a filmy family he had a lot of baggage and responsibility. But one thing that he understood from that journey is that he needs to do good work, work with good people, be a good person and entertain people.

Ranbir Kapoor further added that he believes in leading a simple life. He revealed having 2-3 close friends, his family, his wife and now his to-be-born child in his life and he is happy with them. He does not want to increase his world and this was his thought before and will remain the same even after 15 years.

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Yash Raj Film’s historical epic, Shamshera, which co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Vani Kapoor. The film is directed by Karan Malhotra. He will then be seen in Dharma Productions’ mythological fantasy drama, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and co-starring his wife Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. He will be seen in the romantic drama with Shraddha Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan on Holi next year and then, he will end his year with Animal, by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which is among the most awaited films of next year. The film will also feature Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna and is scheduled to release on Independence day 2023.

