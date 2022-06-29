Ranbir Kapoor REVEALS his mother Neetu Kapoor is taking acting classes at the age of 63

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. The actor is currently making headlines, and rightly so, he is all set to amaze the audience in a totally new avatar. The actor will be seen essaying the role of a dacoit in his upcoming movie Shamshera. He is the protector of his tribe and a son fulfilling his father's legacy and plays both father and son in the film. This is the first time Ranbir will be witnessed playing a rugged role in his career. The Bollywood heartthrob is busy promoting his film which is set to hit the screens on July 22, 2022. In a promotional interview with Mashable India, the actor spoke about his bond with mom Neetu Kapoor and revealed that the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress is taking acting classes at the age of 63. He further shared that his mother has started enjoying the process now.

Ranbir was asked if he “sweats” when it comes to working with Neetu as a professional. Replying to this, the Brahmastra actor told Mashable India, “You know I did a very forgettable film called Besharam with my parents. My mother always told me when she started working, she was like six years old. Kabhi kabhi she was like 13 or 14 years old; people don’t believe that.”

He further added, “She gave up a career when she was 20 and today, people start their careers when they are 20. So, she was never fond of acting and she never understood it. She said I was just natural, they used to tell me you have to do it and people used to like me because I was bubbly and I was sweet.”