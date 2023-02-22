Ranbir Kapoor REVEALS how his life changed after Raha’s birth: ‘It opens a different chakra in your body’

Ranbir Kapoor , the celebrated Bollywood star is currently going through an excellent phase in both his personal and professional life. The actor married his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt in April 2022, and the couple welcomed their first child, baby daughter Raha in November, of the same year. When it comes to his work front Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy with the promotional activities of his much-awaited upcoming romantic drama Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. The Luv Ranjan directorial is slated to hit the theatres in March, this year.

In the promotional event of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which was held in Chandigarh recently, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about fatherhood and revealed how his life changed completely after the arrival of his baby daughter, Raha. "I thought I lived half of my life already. There will be love, I got married, I love my life, and all of that. But I think, the moment my child Raha was born - it opens a different emotion, a different chakra in your body," stated Ranbir Kapoor.

"I've never felt like this ever in my life. It is pure joy. I just want to be at home, I just want to be with her. I don't want to work or do anything at all. But, I can't do that of course. This feeling is just... I can't explain it," concluded the doting father.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's viral video below: