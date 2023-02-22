Ranbir Kapoor REVEALS how his life changed after Raha’s birth: ‘It opens a different chakra in your body’
Ranbir Kapoor recently opened up about fatherhood, and narrated how his life changed after the arrival of her baby daughter Raha, in the promotion event of TJMM.
Ranbir Kapoor, the celebrated Bollywood star is currently going through an excellent phase in both his personal and professional life. The actor married his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt in April 2022, and the couple welcomed their first child, baby daughter Raha in November, of the same year. When it comes to his work front Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy with the promotional activities of his much-awaited upcoming romantic drama Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. The Luv Ranjan directorial is slated to hit the theatres in March, this year.
In the promotional event of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which was held in Chandigarh recently, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about fatherhood and revealed how his life changed completely after the arrival of his baby daughter, Raha. "I thought I lived half of my life already. There will be love, I got married, I love my life, and all of that. But I think, the moment my child Raha was born - it opens a different emotion, a different chakra in your body," stated Ranbir Kapoor.
"I've never felt like this ever in my life. It is pure joy. I just want to be at home, I just want to be with her. I don't want to work or do anything at all. But, I can't do that of course. This feeling is just... I can't explain it," concluded the doting father.
Check out Ranbir Kapoor's viral video below:
Ranbir Kapoor's work front
The popular star is currently busy promoting Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which is touted to be an out-and-out romantic comedy with a crazy twist. The project, which is helmed by Luv Ranjan, features Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead. The project is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg for Luv Films and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. TJMM is all set to have a worldwide theatrical release on March 8, 2023, on the special occasion of Holi.
After TJMM, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in the highly anticipated action drama Animal, which is currently in the final stages of its shooting. The movie, which is helmed by Kabir Singh fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, reportedly revolves around a strained father-son bond. Along with Ranbir, the project features a stellar star cast including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and others in supporting roles.
