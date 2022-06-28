Ranbir Kapoor reveals how mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is checking reactions to Shamshera: She doesn't tell me much...

All eyes are on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ever since they made their pregnancy announcement yesterday. Alia took all her fans by surprise after she posted a picture of her and Ranbir from the hospital amidst her sonography session. Well, Ranbir is on a promotional spree these days to promote his movie Shamshera starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The actor in a recent interview with India Today the actor reacted to his wife’s appreciation post for Shamshera’s teaser, poster and trailer.

For the unversed, when Ranbir Kapoor’s first look poster of Shamshera was released, Alia Bhatt had shared the poster on her Instagram handle and wrote, ‘Now that’s a hot morning…I mean..good morning’. In a recent interview reacting to Alia’s gesture, Ranbir Kapoor said, "Alia has always been my biggest cheerleader. She is always so supportive”. Ranbir added that he had no idea that in the last two weeks that Alia had been in touch with Karan Malhotra, the director of Shamshera. “She doesn't tell me much, but she is sending Karan reviews of people. She is also going online and checking the audience's reaction to the teaser and poster."

Ranbir Kapoor also added that he would like to believe that he would do the same for Alia Bhatt’s film. He said that he is not on social media so that cannot be done but he revealed that they are cheering each other in their professional life and personal life and that according to Ranbir makes a partnership.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has two major films coming up. He has Shamshera alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. He also has Brahmastra opposite Alia Bhatt. Both the films have created a lot of hype and fans are eagerly waiting for the film to release.

