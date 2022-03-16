Ranbir Kapoor reveals how Rishi Kapoor’s last film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ was completed; Trailer out tomorrow

It’s been two years since talented actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last. His unfortunate demise surely left a whole in the entertainment industry. The late actor was shooting for his film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ when he passed away and later actor Paresh Rawal stepped into his shoes to finish the film. Earlier, makers had revealed that the movie will release on March 31, this year on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Just a while back, actor Ranbir Kapoor revealed that the movie’s trailer will release tomorrow. He also opened up on how his father’s last film was completed and also thanked Paresh Rawal to fill in after his father’s unfortunate demise.

Watch Ranbir Kapoor’s message here

In the video shared by Farhan Akhtar, Ranbir shared a heartwarming message to fans and quoted his late father ‘The show must go on.’ He revealed that Rishi Kapoor’s unfortunate demise resulted in the makers trying VFX. They even made Ranbir try prosthetics to complete the film but it did not work out. Later, it was veteran actor Paresh Rawal who stepped in and ensured Rishi Kapoor’s last movie gets a fitting conclusion. Ranbir said he is highly grateful for Paresh Rawal’s gesture.

He further added, “Sharmaji Namkeen will always be my one of the most fondest memories of my father. Up on screen, bringing a smile to his countless fans.” In the video, Ranbir urged fans to watch his father’s movie and revealed that the trailer will release tomorrow. Apart from Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, Sharmaji Namkeen will also star Juhi Chawla in a key role.

