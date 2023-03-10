Ranbir Kapoor reveals if Alia Bhatt is a better mom or a wife; Tags THIS superstar as best babysitter for Raha

Ranbir Kapoor is currently enjoying rave reviews for his recently released film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The actor teamed up with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time and the audience has been loving their on-screen chemistry. The duo left no stone unturned to promote the film. During the promotions, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his daughter Raha and revealed interesting details about her. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir got married in April 2022 and they welcomed their baby girl in November 2022. Recently, Ranbir talked about Alia and revealed if she was better as a wife or a mother.

Ranbir Kapoor reveals if Alia Bhatt is a better wife or a mother

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ranbir revealed if Alia was better as a mommy or his wife. The actor said that she was amazing in both but he said that she was a better mother. He also revealed that he has become a burping specialist for Raha. He said that he has mastered the technique of making his daughter burp after feeds. Ranbir said, "A lot of people probably don’t know this, especially those who don’t have kids, that burping is a big thing when a baby is born, especially in the first few months. Every time the baby feeds, you have to burp the baby at least two times. And there is a technique to it, and I have really mastered that technique."

Ranbir was also asked about a celebrity who would make for the best babysitter for Raha. He took Shah Rukh Khan's name and said that Raha will be very happy to see him when he shows her his signature arms open pose. Ranbir tagged Ranveer Singh as a 'great entertainer' for Raha while Karan Johar would be the 'best planner' as he can arrange the best birthday party for her.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia recently showed Raha's pictures to the paparazzi in an informal session. They also requested them to not click any pictures of her as they want to protect their privacy. Recently, Ranbir was seen with Raha at the airport but the paparazzi chose to hide her face with an emoji.

