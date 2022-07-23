Ranbir Kapoor reveals mom-to-be Alia Bhatt 'really loved' Shamshera: 'Ghar pe biwi khush hai toh...'

Ranbir Kapoor has revealed mom-to-be Alia Bhatt's reaction to his Friday release Shamshera at a recent promotional event. Starring Ranbir Kapoor in double roles as Shamshera and Balli, the film hit the screens recently and fans are loving it. Alia had cheered for Ranbir's Shamshera in her own unique way on Friday by sharing a selfie wearing a 'Kapoor' sweatshirt and urging the audiences to flock to theatres to watch her hubby Ranbir's film. Now, Ranbir Kapoor was seen sharing Alia's review of Shamshera with the media at an event.

Alia Bhatt reviews Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera

At Shamshera's promotional event, Ranbir was asked to reveal how Alia wished him and the team of the film. The actor smiled and said that Alia was sleeping at home and that he woke up early for the event and came. He went on to elaborate on how mom-to-be Alia reacted to Shamshera. Ranbir said that Alia loved the film and that it was a big nod for him that his wife was happy about his work. Ranbir told the media, "Alia ne kal film dekhi. Usne bohot pyaar dia hum sab ko. She really loved the film. And, I think that's a very big tick mark in my life. Ghar pe khush hai toh main khush hu. (Alia saw the film yesterday and gave us a lot of love. If my wife is happy at home, I am happy)."

Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera takes a slow start at Box Office

As per early box office trends, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera took a slow start at the ticket counters. Shamshera got an opening between Rs. 9.65 cr and Rs. 10.65 cr nett on day 1. Ranbir's film has been released on 4350 screens across India. The numbers are expected to grow over the weekend. Meanwhile, the makers, YRF, have gone all out with promotions of the film as well. Ranbir, along with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, had been busy in promotions over the past few weeks.

Alia Bhatt roots for Shamshera

On Friday, as Shamshera hit the screens, Alia shared a special post for Ranbir's film. She shared a selfie and urged everyone to watch the film in theatres. Fans of Ranbir and Alia loved how the pregnant star wife rooted for her husband while spending time at home. Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera is a period actioner that showcases Ranbir in a double role. It has released in multiple languages.

Next up, Alia's film Darlings will hit Netflix on August 5. Besides this, Ranbir and Alia's Brahmastra is slated to release on September 9, 2022.

