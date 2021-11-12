Ranbir Kapoor reveals Naadaan Parinde was re recorded for THIS reason, thanks AR Rahman for his genius idea

On Thursday, November 11, Ranbir Kapoor starrer musical romantic drama film, Rockstar clocked 10 years. On the special occasion, the entire crew of the movie hosted a small reunion via video call to travel back in time as they refreshed sweet memories of filming the movie. While doing so, AR Rahman, director Imtiaz Ali and Ranbir Kapoor candidly revealed a few fascinating trivia about the music of the film.

In the middle of the conversation, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that the famous track Naadaan Parinde of the film had to be re-recorded because of him. Apparently, Ranbir Kapoor was so charged up with his character that he ended up overperforming in the song. After shooting the tracks, the makers realised that the energy of the audio and video didn’t match. Hence, they ended up re-recording the entire track.

While sharing the story Ranbir Kapoor said, “I remember when I was shooting Naadaan Parinde which was towards the end of the film, it was the last schedule in Hyderabad. By then I think I was so charged up by Rockstar, the music, the character, that eventually I ended up overperforming in the song, screaming my lungs out. Mohit Babaji had to re-record the song to match because it was the end of the film and all the emotions were pouring out.”

During the same meeting, Ranbir also thanked Grammy-winning composer AR Rahman for his genius idea. It so happened that the acclaimed musician ended up using the sound of Ranbir’s phone in one of the tracks of the film. That little sound is now the first thing that viewers hear when they begin to watch the film.

“I remember when I was recording you weren’t in the studio, I think you were mixing or something you were somewhere and because I didn’t do anything on this film without your approval, the phone was always to me while I was recording. While I was recording the cellular network made a particular sound before I started talking and Rahman sir used it in the track. People don’t know it, but it gives you a little bit of spiritual connection to what he’s saying but actually, it was just my phone. It was genius of Rahman sir to use that cellular track and he also made a loop of it so it kept going on,” explained Ranbir Kapoor. Immediately after, director Imtiaz Ali shared, “That’s the first thing you hear when you come to watch the film.”

