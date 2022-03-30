Ranbir Kapoor shares about uncle Randhir's dementia, reveals his reaction after seeing Sharmaji Namkeen

It’s been nearly two years since the veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last. Rishi Kapoor passed away while he was shooting for the film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’. To complete the film, actor Paresh Rawal stepped into his shoes. Today, Rishi Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor in an interview urged his fans to watch his father’s last movie and also revealed his family’s reaction to the film.

Speaking to NDTV, Ranbir Kapoor informed that his father’s elder brother Randhir Kapoor who was going through a little bit of an early stage of dementia watched Sharmaji Namkeen and asked him to tell his father that he was amazing. Ranbir added that Randhir further said ‘where is he, let’s call him’. While Rishi Kapoor’s fans continue to miss him, they will have a chance to witness him once again on screen as his last movie Sharmaji Namkeen is all set to release on March 31.

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor shared a heartwarming message about his dad’s last film and said, "I'm here to share something that makes Sharmaji Namkeen a very special film. This film isn't special for me just because it's papa's last film but papa really believed in the story. I remember when he fell sick in the middle of the shoot, he somehow wanted to complete the shoot but life had other plans." In the video, Ranbir had also revealed that the makers even thought of taking him in the film to complete the shoot. “We thought of trying VFX or I could wear prosthetics and complete the role but nothing was working out. It was a tough time for all of us,” he had said.

