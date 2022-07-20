Ranbir Kapoor reveals Rishi Kapoor called his films choices 'bakwaas': You make films that don't reach masses

Ranbir Kapoor is all over the news currently and rightly so, after all his much-anticipated film, Shamshera, co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles alongside Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla, and Ashutosh Rana. Ranbir, who is returning to the silver screens after his 2018 release film, Sanju, is currently leaving no stones unturned to promote the period-action film. Now, in a recent intervieww, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor said that his late father Rishi Kapoor called his films 'bakwaas.'

During the press conference, Ranbir said: "He (Rishi Kapoor) used to say, 'Teri film choices ekdum bakwaas hain. Tu aisi film banata hai, that doesn't reach masses'. Unfortunately, he had not seen the trailer or poster of the film (Shamshera), but I know that he's somewhere out there, proud and smiling at me." Further, when asked if Rishi had seen portions of Shamshera, he said that his father and Shamsher director Karan Malhotra worked together in Agneepath and that film brought a lot of fame to him and he was very happy with the impact of the film. "When I signed this film, he (Rishi) was very happy because he always used to complain about my film choices," said Ranbir.

Meanwhile, Shamshera is set in the 1800s and is produced by Aditya Chopra, the highly-anticipated film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 22. Ranbir will be seen in a double role as Shamshera and Balli, while Vaani essays the character of Sona, a dancer and Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist.

On the work front, Ranbir also has Ayan Mukerji's film, Brahmastra alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy. It is slated to release on September 9, 2022. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor also has Animal and Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-title film with Shraddha Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Rishi Kapoor spoke of the bond Ranbir Kapoor will have with his kids: I’m sure he'll bring...