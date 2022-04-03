Ranbir Kapoor reveals that Rishi Kapoor convinced his doctor & family that he needed two drinks every night

Sharmaji Namkeen, the final film of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, is currently available on an OTT platform. For those hoping to see him on film for the final time, his swansong has been a bittersweet experience. Ranbir Kapoor was busy promoting his father's film ahead of its release and during various media appearances, he revealed a surprising and hilarious incident that occurred between his late father Rishi Kapoor and his doctor.

Rishi Kapoor had the habit of having two drinks every night as a part of his nightly routine. During the early stages of his cancer treatment in the States, Rishi Kapoor was worried about this routine being disrupted, as per Ranbir. So, what he did was quite hilariously. Apparently, he tricked his doctor claiming that he wasn’t able to sleep at night and as a remedy he would chug down two drinks instead of taking two sleeping pills. Later, he convinced his wife Neetu Singh that it was his doctor who advised him to have three drinks every night.

Talking about Sharmaji Namkeen, The Hitesh Bhatia directorial also features Paresh Rawal getting into Rishi Kapoor’s shoes. Over the course of his illustrious career, the late legend Rishi Kapoor has starred in a variety of films including the slice-of-life kind. In his last film, the late actor charted similar territory when he said yes to Hitesh Bhatia's family drama Sharmaji Namkeen. Apart from Rishi and Paresh, the movie will also feature Juhi Chawla, Satish Kaushik, and Suhail Nayyar in the lead. The movie is available on Amazon Prime.

