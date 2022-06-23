Ranbir Kapoor reveals Rishi Kapoor would've been happy to see him in Shamshera: Wish my father was alive

Ranbir Kapoor's fans have been waiting to see his magic on the silver screen yet again. The actor will be seen next in period-action film, Shamshera which will star Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. This marks Ranbir's comeback after his 2018 released film, Sanju and his return to the movies is one of the most anticipated events among fans and audiences. He will be playing a larger-than-life quintessential Hindi film hero for the first time in his career with the action entertainer Shamshera.

Recently, the Barfi actor said that his late father-actor Rishi Kapoor would have loved to see him in Shamshera. He said, “I really wish my father was alive to see this film. He has always been blatantly honest about his criticism if he has liked something or not liked something, especially with my work. So, it’s sad that he’s not going to see it." Further, Ranbir said that he is really excited that he got to do a film like this and hopes that somewhere up there his father is looking out for him and is proud.

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor also said that he wants to grow as an actor and a star. "Shamshera definitely is a positive step towards that. You want to make films for a larger audience. You want to tell stories that different generations of audiences can connect to and can get entertained. It is a step towards that but the film hasn't been released yet," he added. Ranbir said he is very anxious to know how people will accept him in the role but he is very excited that he got to essay a part like this.

Shamshera is directed by Karan Malhotra, and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

