Ranbir Kapoor reveals Rocket Singh broke his heart; Opens up about his Shah Rukh Khan kind of acting

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most talented and loved actors in Bollywood. He is on a promotional spree these days and is leaving no stones unturned to promote Shamshera. Well, in a recent interview with Brut India, Ranbir was shown small clips from his past films and he recalled the incidents related to those scenes and his experience of shooting that film.

The first film that was shown to him was Wake Up Sid. This film still remains to be one of the most favourite films of Ranbir Kapoor’s fans. Recalling the shooting of the film and especially shooting the scene where Ranbir’s character gives his first pay cheque to his father, the Shamshera actor said that when they were doing it, it was very simple. They just had to be true to their emotions. Ranbir also said that this was one of his most favourite scenes in the film. Talking about Rocket Singh Salesman Of The Year, Ranbir said, “I think this film really broke my heart because I worked with Shimit Amin, such a talented director, such an exciting director. It was such an amazing script, such an amazing character. There is a little bit of a cult following in this film. I meet a lot of people who appreciate this film, and appreciate my character in this film. My mother was very happy with me playing a sardar because she is a Sardarni and my nani was very happy. But yea this film broke my heart when it did not do well.”

Then came Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s scene where during trekking he tells Deepika Padukone that girls like her are not meant for flirting but for true love and true love is not good for his health. Ranbir reveals that he was very excited to say these lines in the film as they were like those that Shah Rukh Khan would say in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and since he is a very big fan, Ranbir was very excited with his SRK kind of acting.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor in Mauritius for Luv Ranjan’s next; To wrap up with this schedule