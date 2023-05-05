Ranbir Kapoor reveals Rockstar being offered to John Abraham before him; Here’s what changed Imtiaz Ali’s mind

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Rockstar was one of the most loved films of his career. This Imtiaz Ali directorial also marked the debut of Nargis Fakhri in Bollywood. This was one of the most remarkable films which did extremely well at the box office. Be it Ranbir’s brilliant acting, the script, or the songs, everything about this film holds a special place in the hearts of his fans. But did you know? This film was initially offered to John Abraham. Yes! You heard that right. In a recent fan interaction, Ranbir opened up about this fact.

John Abraham was offered Rockstar before Ranbir Kapoor

Recalling the funny story, Ranbir Kapoor said that when Imtiaz Ali had come to him he had offered him some other film based on marketing. He also quipped that he had heard John Abraham was doing Rockstar but the project got shelved. On Ranbir’s meeting with Imtiaz, the Shamshera star reminded him of Rockstar and asked him about that film. It was then that the director said, “The guy who wrote the story for Rockstar, he himself wanted to direct and act in it so for that reason he did not make the film. Anyway, we decided to part ways and three months later, he told me that he spoke to that guy. So that’s how Rockstar happened.” Another reason why Imtiaz Ali chose Ranbir Kapoor instead of John Abraham was that his new version of the protagonist was a much younger character.

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor talked about taking a break after Animal. He said, “Well, I hope I like something soon but I am happy with this break as I have just become a father so I will get some time to spend with my daughter. And nothing has really appealed to me and I do not want to be one of those actors who just sign films to make money unless I really like something," he said.

