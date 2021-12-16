Ranbir Kapoor reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali 'hit and abused' on set: Sure dadaji Raj Kapoor used to do same.

Ranbir Kapoor has come a long way ever since he starred in his first film Sawariyaa helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. But that wasn't his first tryst with the famed director SLB. In fact, Ranbir first began working with SLB back in 2005 as an assistant director on Black. In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Ranbir recalled his working days as an AD and the kind of taskmaster SLB was.

He said, "Mr Sanjay Leela Bhansali used to really treat me as an assistant director... He used to hit us, abuse us, and I’m sure dadaji (late filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor) used to do the same. It only hardens you and prepares you for the world. You understand filmmaking, there is much more to it."

The actor was also asked if there was one question he would love to ask his grandfather Raj Kapoor if he was still alive. Ranbir said, "I’d like to have a drink with him and chat. I’m very interested in making a biopic about him."

The 39-year-old actor, who is now gearing up for films like Shamshera and Brahmastra, pointed out how films made by his grandfather and legends of the time were inspiring.

"They truly made films like kings. I’m not saying my age as a filmmaker and actor is only running behind the commercial aspect of filmmaking. I think cinema is something we learn from people like Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt — the kind of stories they sold, the kind of values they spoke of in their films, they inspire us (even now)," Ranbir said.

He further added the misconceptions of acting and said, “There’s this misconception that in order to get into movies, you must take dance classes, learn horseback riding, and become an actor. But there’s a lot that goes into what we do. There’s an understanding of storytelling and complex human emotions."

ALSO READ: Fans flood Alia Bhatt's 2017 post after Ranbir Kapoor says 'when WE started' at Brahmastra fan event