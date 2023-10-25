Ranbir Kapoor reveals special quality of wife Alia Bhatt: 'I have never seen anyone work so hard in my life’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stand as one of Bollywood's most beloved couples. After a courtship spanning a few years, they tied the knot last year and are now proud parents to their daughter, Raha. Beyond their status as a cherished celebrity pair, both are esteemed actors with a string of acclaimed films in their individual filmographies. In a recent fan interaction, Ranbir spoke highly of his wife's dedication and talent, showering her with praise and unveiling what he considered her most special quality.

Ranbir Kapoor showers Alia Bhatt with praise for her hard work

In a recent Zoom interaction with fans, Ranbir Kapoor addressed a question about taking acting tips from his wife, Alia Bhatt. He expressed the belief that acting tips can't be given in a specific way because often actors themselves are unsure of what's happening during performances. Ranbir mentioned observing Alia extensively and praised her saying, “Alia bahut talented hai, bahut disciplined hai, par I think uski sabse khaas baat yeh hai ki woh hardworking hai (Alia is very talented, very disciplined, but I think her most special quality is that she is hardworking).”

Ranbir shared that living with Alia has allowed him to watch her dedicated work process over the years. He highlighted her meticulous approach, mentioning her focus on every aspect, including diet, workout, script understanding, and character development.

Lauding her unparalleled commitment, Ranbir expressed, “Maine itni mehnat kabhi zindagi me kisi ko karte dekha nahi hai, toh talent ke sath uska jo combination hai woh bahut badhiya hai (I have never seen anyone work so hard in my life, so the combination of talent and her hard work is excellent). I think that's what makes her who she is.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming projects

Ranbir is preparing for the release of his upcoming movie Animal with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In the film, he takes on an intense and unhinged character alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna. It is set to hit theaters on December 1.

Meanwhile, Alia is currently occupied with the shooting of her film Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. The movie is slated for release on September 27, 2024.

