Ranbir Kapoor REVEALS the reason why he would never want to play football with wife Alia Bhatt

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is a huge football lover. He is often seen playing football with his friends from the industry and he also owns a football club. Alia Bhatt has also accompanied husband Ranbir Kapoor to several matches to cheer for his club. However, Ranbir has revealed that he would never play with Alia in a football match.

Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t want to play football with Alia Bhatt

In a recent interaction, Ranbir Kapoor expressed his love for football and also mentioned that he had been a fan of the sport since he was a kid. On being asked about an opponent he would never play football against, Ranbir took wife Alia Bhatt’s name as he finds her very competitive. Ranbir said, "I think I'll choose my wife Alia, because she's very competitive and if I beat her, I know that I'll be hearing about it for a long time and she’ll really sulk with me. So I think I would avoid playing with her." When suggested that Alia might celebrate better and longer if she beats him, Ranbir replied, “Exactly. So, I'm screwed both ways.”

Ranbir and Alia’s story

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s love story started on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. After being in a relationship for 5 years, the two finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai house in April, 2022. Alia gave birth to their first child, Raha Kapoor last November.

Work Front

Ranbir Kapoor who was last seen in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is preparing for his next release Animal in December. It is an action thriller directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga starring Ranbir, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. The actor is reportedly also leading Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana alongside wife Alia and superstar Yash.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her next release with Karan Johar. Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh and Alia in the lead hits the theaters on July 28, 2023. The actress is soon making her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot’s Heart of Stone. She is reportedly also set to headline a film in Yash Raj’s spy universe.

