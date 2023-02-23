Ranbir Kapoor reveals THESE three recent films impacted him as an audience

Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The actor has teamed up with Shraddha Kapoor and director Luv Ranjan for the first time. The trailer and songs have received an overwhelming response and netizens now can't wait to see Ranbir and Shraddha's magical chemistry on the big screen. Recently, Ranbir was seen promoting the film at an event in Chandigarh and he spoke about the films that made an impact on his mind. Ranbir Kapoor reveals the films that impacted him recently

During the promotional event, the new daddy in town, Ranbir talked about the recently released films that left an impact on him. He revealed Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Allu Arjun's Pushpa impacted him as an audience. All three films hit the ball out of the park at the box office. Ranbir said, "Teen films jinke performances mujhe impact kiya hai (The three films whose performances impacted me the most), Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa', Alia Bhatt in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and I would say 'RRR'. These three movies impacted me a lot as an audience. Even as an actor, it's like wow, if I get characters like these, it would be so nice."

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt ‘truly deserving’ of Dadasaheb Phalke Award; Doesn’t feel he deserves it-VIDEO

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia got married in April 2022 and later welcomed their baby girl Raha in November. The actor also spoke about his daughter and how his life has changed after her arrival. He shared, "I thought I lived half of my life already. There will be love, I got married, I love my wife, and all of that. But I think, the moment my child Raha was born - it opens a different emotion, a different chakra in your body. I've never felt like this ever in my life. It is pure joy. I just want to be at home, I just want to be with her. I don't want to work or do anything at all. But, I can't do that of course. This feeling is just. I can't explain it."