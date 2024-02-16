Ranbir Kapoor reveals THIS eminent personality is his inspiration; opens up about advice he received from him

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the finest actors in Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. The actor has been riding high on success with his recent release Animal. The film which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and others has broken several box-office records in Bollywood. Well, recently at an award show in the city, the actor spoke about the three pillars of his life and we bet that is going to make you love the actor a little more.

Ranbir Kapoor on advice he received from Mukesh Ambani

Receiving the award on stage, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about the advice he received from Mukesh Ambani. He admitted that the businessman is his inspiration and said that he told the actor to never let the success of your work get to your head and never let a failure pull you down. Further, the Wake Up Sid actor opened up about the two pillars and goals of his life.

The first pillar of his life is to do good work. The second pillar of his life is to be a good human being, a good son, a good father, a good son, a good father, a good brother, good friend.

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Ranbir Kapoor is all geared up for one of the biggest projects of his life. The actor will soon be seen portraying the role of Lord Ram on the silver screen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. It is reported that South sensation Sai Pallavi will be seen in the role of Goddess Sita and KGF star Yash will be seen in the role of Raavan. Rakul Preet Singh and Bobby Deol are also said to be a part of this ensemble cast.

Ranbir Kapoor recently underwent a look test for his role as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus. As per India Today, Ranbir's portrayal of Lord Ram will be characterized by a minimalist appearance. A photoshoot was conducted to finalize his look, with a focus on maintaining Ranbir's natural lean avatar. While extensive preparations are underway for other characters like Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet Singh, and more, the emphasis remains on Ranbir Kapoor. Director Nitesh Tiwari has decided against the actor bulking up or gaining extra muscle for the role. Impressively, Ranbir's bare-bodied look as Lord Ram, adorned with golden and gem-studded ornaments, has garnered praise from those who have seen the photos.

Ranbir Kapoor to undergo special diction and dialogue training

Ranbir Kapoor is dedicated to thorough preparation before commencing the shoot for Ramayana. As per a report by India Today, director Nitesh Tiwari has established a specialized team for the film's diction and dialogue, with meticulous attention given to costumes and character appearances, the diction expert ensures Ranbir aligns with the film's vision. The Animal actor, in a significant role, spends hours rehearsing and sharing videos with the director. The world of Ramayana has been designed by Oscar-winning VFX company, DNEG, who is also producing this epic.

About Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

On October 3, 2023, Pinkvilla broke the news that Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are confirmed to portray Lord Ram and Sita, respectively, while Yash will take the role of Raavan. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed project is scheduled to commence filming in the first quarter of 2024, with Ranbir leading the way and Sai and Yash joining the cast in July 2024. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively disclosed that Sunny Deol will take on the role of Lord Hanuman, with filming slated to begin in May 2024.

