Ranbir Kapoor REVEALS when he started understanding father Rishi Kapoor's 'value as an actor'

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest movie stars to have graced Bollywood. He has been in the entertainment industry for almost a decade and a half and has been a part of some of the most iconic films like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Barfi, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Rajneeti, and most recently, Sanju. He is going to be back on the silver screens after more than 4 years with Shamshera and has been actively working on other feature projects too, which will see a release next year.

Ranbir Kapoor, in a session with Mashable India, elucidated his own photos and it was quite enjoyable to listen to Ranbir talk about them. After a series of photos that he briefed about, a photo of him with his father Rishi Kapoor showed up. Ranbir said that the photo was when they performed to the iconic song Om Shanti Om, while promoting their then upcoming film, Besharam. Ranbir said, “Just working with him, being around him, my favourite actor, was memorable.” He said that while growing up, he saw him as his father but when he started working in movies, he started understanding his value as an actor, what he has done in cinema, what his contribution is, the way he used to perform to songs, the way he used to romance and more. He said that there was no one like him. He continued and said that his father worked at a time when there were many stylised and action heroes. He was spontaneous and enjoyed a glorious career of more than 40 years.

Ranbir then came back to describing the photo. He said that dancing with him was memorable. He continued by saying that his father danced with his face. His mother used to tell him that his footwork was always wrong and he always stamped on her shoes. But his face was so expressive that no one really looked at his footwork.

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Yash Raj Film’s historical epic, Shamshera, which co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Vani Kapoor. The film is directed by Karan Malhotra. He will then be seen in Dharma Productions’ mythological fantasy drama, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and co-starring his wife Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. He will be seen in the romantic drama with Shraddha Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan on Holi next year , and then, he will end his year with Animal, by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, which is among the most-awaited films of next year. The film will also feature Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna and is scheduled to release on Independence day 2023.

Also read: Did Ranbir Kapoor already shop for baby clothes in Spain ahead of pregnancy announcement by Alia Bhatt?