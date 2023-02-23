Ranbir Kapoor reveals who is more possessive between him and Alia Bhatt and the reply will leave you stunned

All eyes are on Ranbir Kapoor ever since his next film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was announced. He will be seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor in this Luv Ranjan directorial rom-com. The actors are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film and are traveling to different cities to meet their fans. Today at an event the Shasmshera actor spilled a lot of beans about his personal life and wife Alia Bhatt. He had an epic reply to a media member asking him who is more possessive between him and his wife. Ranbir Kapoor reveals who is more possessive between him and Alia Bhatt

Talking about possessiveness, Ranbir Kapoor said, “Jab main younger tha tab main shayad zyada possessive that. But now that I am older, I understand life more, thodi duniyadaari bhi aa gayi hai. I think possessiveness bahut hi ek selfish emotion hai. I think you have to be very secure, you have to give that freedom to your partner. I think sabse important cheez jo hoti hai ek relationship me wo hai respect. Agar aap respect karte ho ek dusre ko, if you give each other time and give love and respect then ye possessiveness and choti choti cheez beech me nahi aati.” Check out the video:

Ranbir Kapoor's work front Ranbir Kapoor's work front promoting Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The project, which is helmed by Luv Ranjan, features Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead. After TJMM, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in the highly anticipated action drama Animal, which is currently in the final stages of its shooting. The movie, which is helmed by Kabir Singh fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, reportedly revolves around a strained father-son bond. Along with Ranbir, the project features a stellar star cast including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and others in supporting roles.

