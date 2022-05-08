Ranbir Kapoor REVEALS why he loves the number 8: I have a weird fascination...

On Saturday, numerous celebrities of tinsel town who are part of the Bunty Walia’s All Stars Football Club (ASFC) in Mumbai jetted off to Dubai to attend Celebrity Football Cup 2022 against Emirates United. Some stars whom we spotted were Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shoojit Sircar and many others who are members of the team. The stars also posed for the shutterbugs at the airport. Now, we came across a video at the Dubai Press Conference where Ranbir could be seen expressing the significance of number 8.

For the uninitiated, 8 is Ranbir’s lucky number and he often associates himself with the said number. It is his football jersey number as well. In the press conference, Ranbir revealed that he has a weird fascination with the number 8 because it is mother’s birthday, 8th of July and also because of the way the number 8 looks (when horizontal, it represents infinity). Hence, he concluded he’d always wear the number 8. It is interesting to note that we even found an 8 connection in Alia Bhatt’s kaleeras as well at the time of their marriage.

Check the video HERE

Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and Abhishek Bachchan are known to be huge football fans and are often papped playing football in the city on weekends. Earlier yesterday, these stars were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they head off to play the Celebrity Football Cup 2022 match with Emirates United on May 7th at the magnificent Shabab Al Ahli Stadium in Dubai. To note, Abhishek is the captain, while Ranbir is the vice-Captain of ASFC.

