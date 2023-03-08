Ranbir Kapoor reveals why Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal 'shook' him up as an actor

Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently enjoying rave reviews for his solid performance in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, recently spoke about his next project, Animal. The actor has teamed up with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The first look was released on 31st December 2022 and Ranbir's intense, raw and rugged look left everyone mighty impressed. Recently, during the promotions of TJMM, Ranbir spoke about the film and revealed it 'shook him up.

Ranbir Kapoor spills the beans on Animal

While speaking to PTI, Ranbir revealed that his character in Animal is an 'alpha' and it has shades of grey. He also said that it's a new territory for him and the audiences don't 'expect him to do' something like this. Ranbir said that Animal is completely out of his comfort zone. He added, "As an actor, such challenges are important as it really shook me up. It made me work hard, and realise how inadequate I’m and how much I needed to work to reach a certain level."

Recently, Ranbir was shooting for Animal in Delhi and some of the videos from the sets went viral on the Internet. His bearded look got his fans super excited about the film. Reportedly, he has 30 days of shooting left on the film. Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in imporant roles. The crime drama is slated to release in theatres on August 11.

Meanwhile, Ranbir's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was released today and it has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience. It also features Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi in important roles. It marked Ranbir and Shraddha's first collaboration and the audience is loving their fresh chemistry on the big screen. The Luv Ranjan directorial also has Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha's special appearances.

