Ranbir Kapoor REVEALS why Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film is titled Animal: ‘Once you see it you will understand’

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are surely generating immense buzz on social media for their upcoming film, Animal. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. While the release date of the film is coming closer, the team is leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. The entire team of Animal is hovering in different cities for the promotional tour. During a recent event in Chennai, Ranbir Kapoor revealed the reason behind keeping Animal as the film title.

While fans are waiting with bated breath for the release of Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited film, Animal, there has been a lot of curiosity around the characters and its title. The team of Animal recently attended an event in Chennai. During the event, amongst several questions, Ranbir was asked about the reason behind keeping Animal as the film's title.

Spilling beans on the same, the actor shed light as he stated, “I think you’re seeing this film through the perspective of this character that I play and other characters which I can’t speak about. Once you'll see the film, you will understand”.

The actor continues sharing, “But I think the reason why Sandeep Reddy Vanga called this film Animal is because animal behaves out of instinct. They don’t behave out of thought. So this character that I’m playing, he behaves out of instinct to protect his family. He is not thinking he is behaving out of instinct, he is impulsive, and I think that’s where the title Animal came and once you see the film you’ll realize that this film suits this title.”

About Animal

The current topic of discussion, Animal, is one of the much-awaited films of the year. The film will also mark the first collaboration between South director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from the leads, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Shakti Kapoor amongst others.

A few days back, the trailer of this action entertainer was unveiled which stirred the internet. The plot revolves around a complex father-son relationship.

Animal will hit the theaters on December 1, locking horns with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur.

