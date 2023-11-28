Ranbir Kapoor reveals wife Alia Bhatt helped him through scenes in Animal where he was 'scared as an actor'

Ranbir Kapoor is making waves for the release of his next film, Animal. The film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role along with Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film has already fans left intrigued to see their favorite stars in a never seen before characters. On the other hand, Ranbir in a recent interview talked about his wife Alia Bhatt’s reaction to her looks and how she helped her through many scenes.

Ranbir Kapoor talks about Alia Bhatt's 'support' for his film Animal

Animal star Ranbir Kapoor was recently in a conversation with Lovin Dubai. In the interview, the actor was asked about after the characters were done, how his wife Alia Bhatt would find her look in the film. To this, the actor explained that he and Alia talk so much about each other’s work. The actor remarked that he respects her as an artist and the way she thinks.

The actor stated, “Every scene or every day when I'm going to shoot the film, I would discuss it with her, and she has helped me with so many scenes. She has helped me with scenes where I was scared as an actor that ‘Is it sounding too wrong?”

He further stated that he has never pushed the boundaries so much as a character and tried to portray ‘goodness’ on the screen. “She played that barometer, saying, ‘Listen it is fine. It’s a character and it makes sense. There is an idea and thought behind it.’ She has been a strong support when this film is concerned,” added the actor.

About Animal

Animal is the second Bollywood project of Sandeep Reddy Vanga after Kabir Singh. The film marks his first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor. Prior to its release, the team is leaving no stone unturned to promote their film.

Apart from the leads, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri amongst others. The highly anticipated PAN India project, Animal will be released in five languages-Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar, the film will be released on December 1.

