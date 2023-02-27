Ranbir Kapoor reveals working on Kishore Kumar's biopic; Says 'We have been writing that with....'

Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He has teamed up with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. The audience is looking forward to watching their magical chemistry on the big screen. Today, the actor was seen promoting his film along with former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly in Kolkata. The pictures of them playing cricket together have surfaced on social media and their fans can't keep calm. During a media interaction, the actor was asked if he is doing any biopic on the legendary cricketer and the former revealed that he is doing a biopic on someone else.

During the media interaction, when asked about doing Sourav’s biopic, Ranbir said ‘I think dada is a living legend not just in India, around the world. A biopic on him will be very special. Unfortunately, mujhe yeh film offer nahi huyi hai. I think the makers of Luv films are still writing the script." However, the actor further revealed that he is doing a biopic on legendary singer Kishore Kumar. Ranbir was quoted saying ‘I have been working on Kishore Kumar's biopic for 11 years. We have been writing that with Anurag Basu and I'm hoping that it's gonna be my next biopic. But maine abhi tak dada k upar jo biopic banrahi hai uske baare mein kuch suna nahi hai. So, I don't know.’

Ranbir’s work front

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Post that he will be seen in the action-drama Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Apart from Ranbir, the film’s stellar cast also includes Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri and others.