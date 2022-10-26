Ranbir Kapoor-Riddhima, Aryan-Suhana Khan: 10 brother-sister duos and their unconditional bond in pics

The festive fever has taken the country by storm. After celebrating Diwali on a grand level after two years of the pandemic, everyone is set to celebrate the sibling bond on Bhai Dooj. Even Bollywood celebs, who were seen attending lavish Diwali parties in style, will be seen spending time with their siblings today. Bollywood has a long list of stylish brother-sister duos like Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam, to Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. On this special occasion, we take a look at the adorable pictures of the top 10 famous B-town siblings that prove their absolute love for each other:

Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's kids are one of the most popular siblings in town. Every time, Suhana and Aryan share pictures on social media, they go viral in no time. The trio surely shares a sweet bond with each other. Recently, Aryan, Suhana and the family were seen rooting for their baby brother during his Taekwondo competition in the city. Fans were seen gushing over them. On the other hand, Aryan, who seems to be a man of few words, expressed his love for Suhana and AbRam by sharing sweet pictures with them.

Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Ranbir and Riddhima's pictures speak volumes about their loving bond. His sister might have stayed away from showbiz, but she surely enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The brother-sister duo always manages to spend time with each other on special occasions. She was recently seen attending Alia Bhatt's intimate baby shower ceremony with other family members. She had shared a gorgeous picture with Ranbir.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan The former couple, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's kids are also internet sensations. They are always seen entertaining their fans with their quirky videos on Instagram. Their social media banters, fun videos, cool vacays and sibling bonds prove they are literally partner-in-crime! Lately, the duo has been dishing out major style goals with their traditional outfits. Sara and Ibrahim were seen attending a lot of Diwali parties together recently.

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor Arjun is extremely protective of his sister Anshula. No matter what wherever he is shooting, he always keeps a check on her. Not only that, he seeks her validation in each and every decision he takes. After their mom passed away, the brother-sister duo has taken care of each other and they have become each other's strengths. We totally love them!

Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhant Kapoor When not shooting, Shraddha is seen spending time with her family and pooch, Shyloh. She also keeps sharing happy pictures with her brother Siddhant Kapoor. They celebrate every occasion together with family. The duo even goes on family vacays. Cute, we say!

Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's kids, Abhishek and Shweta are one of the most hilarious sibling duos in town. Abhishek keeps taking funny digs at his big sister. During their appearance on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan, they were seen spilling out each other's secrets!

Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor The sassiest, the coolest and most fashionable trio in town has to be Sonam, Rhea and Harshvarrdhan. Every time they step out in the city, they make sure to dish out major fashion goals. They are often seen expressing love for each other on social media. In fact, Harsh proved his unconditional love for his sisters by tattooing their names on his back. Sweet, isn't it?

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan The Pataudi's are also the coolest siblings in town. Saif might not be on social media, but his love for Soha is quite evident. The duo never misses a chance to celebrate occasions together. Soha keeps giving a sneak peek into their fun world on Instagram. Recently, they celebrated Diwali together at Saif's house.

Salman Khan, Alvira Khan and Arpita Khan Sharma Salman is very close to his sisters. In his interviews, he often speaks about them and the kind of bond they share. He has even revealed that he takes their suggestions when it comes to his work. On the other hand, Arpita and Alvira have always supported him and stood by him like a rock in his tough times.

Yash Johar and Roohi Johar Karan Johar's kids, Yash and Roohi are one of the most loved star kids on social media. The munchkins are always seen roasting their daddy cool together. It is them vs KJo always! Their fun banter totally has our hearts.

ALSO READ: Bhai Dooj 2022: 5 actor-actress pairs that we would love to see play siblings on screen