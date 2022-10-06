Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor's old photo from Alia Bhatt's baby shower goes viral

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who got married in April this year, are all set to welcome their first baby soon. On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, the Kapoors and Bhatts hosted Alia's baby shower at her Bandra residence. The inside pictures were shared on social media by Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Soni Razdan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar and Alia's close friends. The mommy-to-be looked like a ray of sunshine in yellow attire, while Ranbir looked dapper in a pink traditional outfit.

After the pictures from the baby shower were shared on Instagram, a fan pointed out an interesting thing. In one of the pictures, Alia and Ranbir are seen happily posing with Karisma and a family member. The picture offers a glimpse of a wall that has a frame in the backdrop. Reportedly, the frame features a childhood picture of Ranbir and Riddhima along with their parents, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor. The parents-to-be have put a huge photo frame on the wall of their house. Beautiful, isn't it? Have a look:

