Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor's old photo from Alia Bhatt's baby shower goes viral

The frame features a childhood picture of Ranbir and Riddhima along with their parents, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are all smiles in this picture
Picture courtesy: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who got married in April this year, are all set to welcome their first baby soon. On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, the Kapoors and Bhatts hosted Alia's baby shower at her Bandra residence. The inside pictures were shared on social media by Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Soni Razdan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar and Alia's close friends. The mommy-to-be looked like a ray of sunshine in yellow attire, while Ranbir looked dapper in a pink traditional outfit.

After the pictures from the baby shower were shared on Instagram, a fan pointed out an interesting thing. In one of the pictures, Alia and Ranbir are seen happily posing with Karisma and a family member. The picture offers a glimpse of a wall that has a frame in the backdrop. Reportedly, the frame features a childhood picture of Ranbir and Riddhima along with their parents, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor. The parents-to-be have put a huge photo frame on the wall of their house. Beautiful, isn't it? Have a look:
 

Apart from enjoying the new phase of their lives, Ranbir and Alia are also riding high on the glorious success of their recently released film Brahmastra. After a long delay due to the pandemic and other factors, the Ayan Mukerji directorial was released on September 9. Since then, the film, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, has been enjoying an unstoppable run at the box office.

On the work front, Ranbir will be next seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled next with Shraddha Kapoor. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. On the other hand, Alia has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. She will also make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

 

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor wants Alia Bhatt to 'get back to work soon' after their baby's birth; Here's why

