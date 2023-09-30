Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima’s throwback PIC with dad Rishi Kapoor as they seek Sai Baba's blessings is unmissable

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor was one of the most loved actors in the industry. Be it Agneepath’s Rauf Lala or Amarjeet Kapoor in the movie Kapoor & Sons, the legendary actor had aced every character effortlessly. The 4th of September marked Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary, and Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others fondly remembered the late actor. Now, a few weeks later, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has walked down memory lane as she shared a childhood picture with her father, which also featured her brother and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Riddhima Kapoor shares childhood memory with Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor

Taking to her Instagram stories, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared an adorable childhood picture with her father Rishi Kapoor and her brother Ranbir Kapoor. Holding the brother-sister duo in his arms, it is quite evident how much Rishi Kapoor doted on his children. Mini Riddhima and mini Ranbir also looked as adorable as ever in the photograph. The picture showed the trio next to a statue of Sai Baba. As Riddhima added the picture on her Instagram story, she also included a folded hand emoticon, a pink flower emoticon and a red heart emoticon. The picture is an absolute treat for the legendary actor’s fans.

More about late actor Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor had set the acting benchmark high with his on-point performances in innumerable movies. In a career span of five decades, the actor had featured in various movies including Bobby, Kabhi Kabhie, Karz, Chandni, Fanaa, Namastey London, Prem Rog, Deewana and Amar Akbar Anthony. Having entered into the industry as a child artist with father Raj Kapoor in Mera Naam Joker, Rishi eventually proceeded to become a household name and garner eyeballs for his impeccable work. Notably, he had also been awarded the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for Mera Naam Joker, which was released in 1970.

