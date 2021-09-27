Ranbir Kapoor to ring in his 39th birthday with Alia Bhatt in Jodhpur?

Ranbir Kapoor to ring in his 39th birthday with Alia Bhatt in Jodhpur? Details out
Bollywood's popular lovebirds, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen making their way to Jodhpur recently and it left many wondering about this surprise trip. While speculations were in that the couple may be scouting for their wedding venue, the recent reports claim that Ranbir and Alia would be celebrating the Shamshera actor's birthday in Rajasthan. Ranbir will be turning 39 on September 28 and ahead of it, both he and Alia were spotted at the Jodhpur airport. 

As per a report by a paparazzi, Ranbir and Alia are in Jodhpur to celebrate the actor's birthday at a fancy resort in the wild. Reportedly, it is an exotic resort in Rajasthan where Leopards can be spotted in the wild. Yesterday, when the photos from the Jodhpur airport came in, fans were left curious about Alia and Ranbir's surprise visit to Jodhpur. The couple was seen keeping it casual at the airport. Alia was seen clad in jeans, tee and a tie & dye jacket while Ranbir opted for sweatpants with a matching sweatshirt. The photos went viral on social media. 

Take a look:

Rumours about Ranbir and Alia's wedding have been coming in for a while now. However, the stars have stayed mum about the same. At the beginning of 2021, Ranbir and Alia welcomed the new year with the entire family at a resort in Ranthambore. Their photos from the trip with Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had taken over the social media handle. 

On the work front, Ranbir is all set to treat fans with big released next year. His film Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt will be releasing on March 18, 2022. Another film of the actor with Shraddha Kapoor will also hit the screens next year. His film with Alia, Brahmastra also is expected to hit the screens in 2022. 

Credits: Viral Bhayani Instagram


