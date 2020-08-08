  1. Home
Ranbir Kapoor & Rishi Kapoor gawking at a busy Neetu Kapoor in a rare throwback photo will leave you nostalgic

We stumbled upon a throwback photo of Ranbir Kapoor with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor that is proof that the actor dotes on his mother.
Actor Ranbir Kapoor is one of the stars in Bollywood who is known to be extremely close to his family, especially his mom Neetu Kapoor. Post his dad Rishi Kapoor's demise in April, Ranbir has been spending time with his mom with sister Riddhima. They even celebrated Neetu Kapoor's birthday this year with a group of close friends. While the handsome star dotes on his mom since childhood and their childhood photos take over the internet, we stumbled upon a rare throwback that has Ranbir and his dad Rishi admiring Neetu Kapoor's multitasking skills. 

In a rare throwback photo, a much younger Ranbir can be seen clad in a red tee and jeans while his father late Rishi Kapoor is seen in a kurta pajama. Neetu Kapoor is seen clad in a blue suit with her hair ties up. Both Ranbir and his dad can be seen staring at a very busy Neetu Kapoor who can be seen talking over the cordless phone. The throwback photo surely is proof that both Ranbir and Rishi doted on Neetu Kapoor. 

Post the senior actor's demise, Ranbir is often spotted at his mom's house to spend time with her. A few weeks back, Ranbir and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni organized a special birthday party for their mother where others like Karan Johar and more also joined in. Off late, the actor has been spending time with his family and on Raksha Bandhan, his photos with Riddhima went viral. 

On the work front, it's been 2 years since fans of Ranbir saw him on screen in Sanju. Now, they are awaiting release of Ranbir's two films including Shamshera and Brahmastra. While Shamshera stars him with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, Brahmastra is a multistarrer with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. It is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. 

