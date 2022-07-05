Ranbir Kapoor & Rishi Kapoor's culture of acting similar, but personalities poles apart: Karan Malhotra

Director Karan Malhotra has had the fortune of not only creating a mega actioner with Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera , but also directing the actor's late father Rishi Kapoor in Agneepath. In a chat with ETimes, Malhotra revealed the similarities and differences in between the father-son duo and how fortunate he has been to work with both of them.

Speaking about their personalities, Karan Malhotra said, "I think their culture of acting is very similar. But their personalities on set are on totally different tangents. It’s like the North Pole and South Pole."

Elaborating on their differences, he added, "Chintu uncle was a very flamboyant, loud, out-there and confrontational person. Ranbir is the complete opposite of that. Ranbir is happy-go-lucky. He does his masti quietly. He’s happy with himself as well as indifferent." However, one common factor that stays true to the father-son duo is that they completely surrender to the filmmaker's vision, revealed Malhotra.

"At times they gave me even more than what I expected. They never worked for themselves. There could have been so much drama on sets, because both were such big stars. But they were professional and they worked for the film."

Karan Malhotra's next film Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt is set to release on 22 July, 2022.