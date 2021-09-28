On Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday, YRF gives a glimpse of his look in Shamshera; To release in March 2022

It is ’s birthday today. And while the fans have taken to social media to shower love on the superstar, they have also been waiting to see his magic on the silver screen. And looks like the wait is going to be over soon. On the occasion of Ranbir’s 39th birthday, Yash Raj Films have teased fans with a glimpse of his look for the adrenaline pumping action entertainer Shamshera and it has got the fans excited for the movie.

The teaser look features Ranbir having an intense look in his eyes and long hairs. Besides, he also sported a mark on his forehead that will surely build intrigue about his look and plot of the film. In fact, the makers have built the curiosity among the fans by calling as ‘The Mark of Shamshera’. This isn’t all. The makers also revealed the release date of this much anticipated movie along with the tagline “A legend will rise”. Shamshera will be hitting the theatres on March 18 next year. The poster was captioned as, “The legend will leave his mark.”

Take a look at Shamshera teaser poster:

Apart from Ranbir, the Karan Malhotra directorial will also star Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. Besides, Ranbir also has two interesting projects in the kitty including Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with , Amitabh Bachchan and Vaani Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal with and Anil Kapoor in the lead which is likely to release on Dussehra next year.

