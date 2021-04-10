Ranbir Kapoor’s brother Aadar Jain on nepotism debate: Eventually, you have to show your hard work & talent

In a recent chat session, Aadar Jain has spoken about nepotism, how he met casting director Shanoo Sharma, got his debut film offer and more.

’s cousin brother Aadar Jain Aadar recently made his digital debut with Hello Charlie. In 2017, he made his Bollywood debut with a film titled Qaidi Band. Now, his latest film Hello Charlie got released on an OTT platform on Friday. Recently, in a chat session with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Aadar has spoken about nepotism, how he met casting director Shanoo Sharma and more. Aadar admitted that he got the opportunity to be an assistant director to ace filmmakers like and Farah Khan. However, he believes that eventually to create a space in the industry one need to work hard and talent is also important.

He also said that he understood that people thought the opportunities came to him easily as he is the late legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s grandson. “I can agree with them to a certain extent that maybe you have a foot in the door; you can call a producer, a director, you have people’s numbers on your phone. But eventually, you have to show your hard work, you have to show your talent,” he added. The actor also said that he feels the odds are really the same for everyone.

“I’ll give you an example. A lot of people ask me about this. Yes, I got the opportunity to assist big directors like Karan Johar and Farah Khan, who were big directors that my mother and family have known for many years,” Aadar stated.

Talking about how he met Yash Raj Films' casting director Shanoo Sharma, he said they met when he was assisting Karan on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. When Shanoo met him, she asked him, “Do you want to be an actor?” he said, “I am dying to be an actor, I want to audition.” “That is how it happened. Call it luck, destiny, fate, hard work, talent, I don’t know. But I can only take my chances when I get them,” he added. Later, he explained that he was lucky enough to meet Shanoo, audition for the film, get Qaidi Band; however, the fate of the film was based on the audience.

Also Read: Hello Charlie Review: Aadar Jain, Jackie Shroff's adventurous comedy lacks adventure & definitely lacks comedy

Share your comment ×