Ranbir Kapoor’s fans miss him on the silver screen post Sanju and trend ‘We Miss You Ranbir’

Ranbir Kapoor is among the popular stars in Bollywood. However, since his last film, Sanju, Ranbir hasn’t been seen on the big screen. A day back, his fans took to social media and started a trend, ‘We Miss You Ranbir’ as they want to see him in a film soon.

When it comes to naming a star in Bollywood whose presence in films like Sanju, Rockstar, Tamasha and many more impressed fans, comes to mind. The star who was last seen in Sanju has been busy with the shooting of his adventure film, Shamshera and Brahmastra with over the past one year. However, his constant absence from the limelight seems to have irked his fans who kickstarted a trend ‘We Miss You Ranbir’ on social media a day back in support of the Brahmastra actor.

Yes, on Sunday, Ranbir’s fans took to twitter to start a trend in support of the actor as they missed his presence on social media and on the big screen. While the actor recently went on a holiday with ladylove Alia and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, fans of Ranbir want to see him in a film soon. Alia did share a photo of Ranbir, Ayan and her which was a treat for his fans. But looks like, it wasn’t enough as the fans took to Twitter to share Ranbir’s past work and trended ‘We Miss You Ranbir.’

A fan wrote, “A powerhouse full of energy and potential ready to blast.laugh , cry , smile , be moved , ve amazed and finally fall in love with him.he is Ranbir who will always rock your heart.#WeMissYouRanbir.” Another shared a collage of his films and wrote, “One man... 18 characters. Anxiously waiting for your next character #WeMissYouRanbir.”

Check out the tweets:

One man... 18 characters. Anxiously waiting for your next character #WeMissYouRanbir pic.twitter.com/y1G2HGQJAy — RANBIR KAPOOR KINGDOM (@Ranbir_Kingdom) January 12, 2020

Imtiaz Ali - I feel an actor should have the liberty to do the kind of roles he wants to do, I don't think without Ranbir Kapoor, the film industry would be complete, I have no doubt in my mind that he is the best actor that we have around #WeMissYouRanbir pic.twitter.com/3VqQ3kkrnd — RANBIR KAPOOR KINGDOM (@Ranbir_Kingdom) January 12, 2020

Hope brahmastra will be a game changer for ranbir as well for the hindi cinema#WeMissYouRanbir pic.twitter.com/SkI8xxlQDm — Kabira (@imGgorv_RKF) January 12, 2020

Shiva will be fire on screen #WeMissYouRanbir pic.twitter.com/EsMD8k78LD — Hoor Stan (@ayaansangar) January 12, 2020

A powerhouse full of energy and potential ready to blast.laugh , cry , smile , be moved , ve amazed and finally fall in love with him.he is Ranbir who will always rock your heart.#WeMissYouRanbir — Biprajit Dhar (@173b3014a3fb4ac) January 12, 2020

Despite not being on social media, Ranbir enjoys a massive fan following and everytime a new photo of the star is shared on any site, his fans make it viral. Currently, Ranbir is busy juggling between Shamshera shooting and Brahmastra. In Shamshera, Ranbir will be seen in a double role with Vaani Kapoor. Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the antagonist in the film. Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera is produced by Yash Raj Films. On the other hand, Brahmastra will bring together Alia and Ranbir on the big screen for the first time. Brahmastra is slated to release in 2020.

