Ranbir Kapoor’s mom-in-law Soni Razdan’s selfie taken ‘shaadi ke kuch der pehle’ goes viral

A few days have passed since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot, but discussions about their marriage continue. Videos and pictures from their wedding continue to pop up on our timeline and it's just the right dose of happiness that we need. A few hours back, Alia’s mother and Ranbir Kapoor's mother-in-law Soni Razdan shared an unseen selfie on social media that is being discussed among fans. In the photograph, Soni Razdan can be seen dressed up in her royal outfit with heavy makeup. Sharing the selfie, Soni revealed that the picture was taken “Shaadi ke kuch der pehle”.

Fans and followers rushed to the comment section and dropped compliments for Ranbir’s ‘saasu ma’. The ‘Tamasha’ actor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also reacted to the post. For the unversed, on Alia-Ranbir’s wedding day Soni Razdan had penned a heartfelt note to congratulate the newly wed couple on social media. She had written, “They say you lose a daughter when you gain a son. I say we gain a wonderful son, a lovely warm family and my darling beautiful baby girl is right here with us always. Ranbir and Alia here’s wishing you so much love, light and happiness in your journey together. Your loving Maa”.

Take a look:

Earlier today, the paps interacted with Neetu Kapoor and asked her about daughter-in-law Alia's well-being. The veteran actress replied, “Bahu Badhia Hai”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is back on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s shoot, while Ranbir has started filming for Animal with Rashmika Mandanna.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt REACTS as mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor brings retro back in new PIC