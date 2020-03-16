Ranbir Kapoor’s mom Neetu Kapoor has an ‘Aww’ moment seeing Alia Bhatt’s childhood PHOTOS; Take a look

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, reacts to Alia Bhatt’s childhood photos. Take a look!

As actor went on a girls trip with sister Shaheen Bhatt and her BFFs to ring in her 27th birthday, the actress was bombarded with a million wishes on social media. Amongst all the wishes, one wish that caught our attention was from mother, Soni Razdan. Yes, Soni shared a series of childhood photos of Alia, and while a horde of fans left lovely messages on the photos, one message that got a smile on our face was a message from ’s mother and veteran actor , who was enamored by Alia’s childhood photos as she wrote, “aww adorable. Happy birthday. “

While boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor was amiss from Alia’s birthday celebrations, but we are sure he would make up for it. Now ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have started dating each other, rumours have been rife that Alia and Ranbir will be getting married in December and when, during a recent interview, Alia Bhatt was asked about her wedding date, the Brahmastra actress had said that every week, there is a new wedding date.

Thanks to social media, a host of videos and photos of Alia Bhatt have gone viral wherein she is seen cutting the cake and posing with her girl gang. On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra. Next, she will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli’s RRR, in which she will be paired opposite Ram Charan.

Check out Neetu Kapoor's reaction to Alia Bhatt's childhood photos here:

