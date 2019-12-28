Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu is all hearts for Alia Bhatt as she starts filming Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt has finally started shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

Clearly, got the best Christmas present because on Christmas, while some B-town stars were busy partying till the wee hours, and some were busy visiting the church, Alia Bhatt did what she loves the most and that is shooting. That’s right! On Christmas and before the end of 2019, Alia Bhatt has finally kick-started the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. An excited Alia Bhatt took to social media to post a photograph of her vanity van which had a placard of Gangubai, and alongside the photo, Alia wrote, "Look what Santa gave me this year." Soon after, a host of Alia fans took to social media to express a sense of excitement over the fact that she has finally started shooting for the film but amongst all the comments, one comment that caught our unqualified attention was a comment from ’s mother, , who was all praises and left a heart emoticon on the photo. Well, we are sure that this message holds a special place in the heart of Alia. Isn’t it?

Although Alia Bhatt was to star opposite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah, but the film got shelved but soon after, the 25-year-old actress announced that she will pair with Mr Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Well, on October 16, 2019, Alia had officially announced the release date of the film as she wrote, “A name you’ve heard a story you haven’t. #GangubaiKathiawadi This one going to be special!! Directed by #SanjayLeelaBhansali, releasing 11 September 2020. @bhansali_produc @prerna982 @PenMovies @jayantilalgada.”



For all those who don’t know, the film is an adaption of journalist S Hussain Zaidi’s, Mafia Queens of Mumbai and it revolves around one of the most loved and renowned ladies in Mumbai, of the Kamathipura brothel, during the 60s. As per reports, when Alia was passing by the sets of the film at Film City, she was awestruck by the magnitude of the set. In the film, besides Alia, we will see Vijay Raaz and as per reports, , Ranbir Kapoor and have been approached for cameos in the film.

