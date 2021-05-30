Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara Sahni shares PIC with Kapoor family as she joins Instagram; Neetu Kapoor reacts

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s granddaughter Samara Sahni has also joined the Instagram bandwagon. The little girl has shared a lot of pictures.

A lot of star kids have joined Instagram recently. Right from star kids , Suhana Kapoor to , all are dropping bombs with their pictures on Instagram and have also made their accounts public. They share their latest updates with fans and also enjoy a massive fan following. Late and veteran actor and ’s granddaughter Samara Sahni is the latest star kid to join the Instagram bandwagon. She is the daughter of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and has been often spotted with her mother’s family members.

She has not posted many pictures but has shared a picture with her grandmothers and uncle and captioned it as ‘Don’t know when this was but I love my family.’ We can see her pose with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu, mother Riddhima, and uncle Ranbir in the picture. Her eyes were not properly open. The veteran actress also reacted to the picture and wrote, ‘Awww love you’ along with a heart emoji. Many fans have also reacted to the picture and dropped heart emojis.

The little girl has shared mostly selfies where we can see the actress responding. On one of her selfie posts, she has written, ‘Cuteness’ while Riddhima commented, ‘Prettiness’.

To note, Riddhima Kapoor is a jewelry designer and did not enter Bollywood. She is married and lives in Delhi. She had recently shared her thoughts on the much-debated topic of Nepotism and said that being a star kid one cannot ignore the efforts they are putting in. “Ranbir and Kareena are here because of their talent,” she added.

