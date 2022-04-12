Ranbir Kapoor’s residence gets decorated with flowers ahead of his wedding with Alia Bhatt; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ’s highly-anticipated wedding is just around the corner, and the preparations are going on in full swing. Amid this, we have got our hands on the latest visuals of the to-be-groom’s residence in Vastu building, in the suburban neighbourhood of Mumbai. Ahead of his big day, Ranbir’s house has been adorned with bright pink flowers. Although the star couple has not made an official announcement about their much-talked-about wedding, the ongoing developments point to the fact that they are indeed soon going to be man and wife. Yesterday, Ranbir’s Vastu residence was being covered with drapes to block the view ahead of their big day. Moreover, the Kapoors’ ancestral house Krishna Raj Bungalow, and RK Studios were decorated with lights too. And this evening, it was seen that the balcony of the Barfi actor’s house was decorated with beautiful pink flowers. Yesterday, it was reported that the staffers involved in the wedding prep have been given special orange wristbands to access Vastu. People without these bands won’t be able to enter the building or access the wedding banquet. This was reportedly done to avoid any leakage of photos or visuals, and avoid any breach of security.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor’s house:

For the unversed, we exclusively broke the news that the wedding celebrations will kickstart from tomorrow. The Mehendi, Sangeet, and Cocltail party will be at RK House in Chembur, whereas, the wedding is slated to take place at Vastu on the night of the 15th of April.

We also exclusively reported that Ranbir and Alia will be hosting a grand reception on the 17th of April at The Taj Mahal Palace, Colaba in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding: Date, venue, expected guest list and more details about couple’s D-Day