Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera meets Chris Hemsworth's Thor: Love & Thunder as the heroes come together; Here's how

Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The movie will mark Ranbir’s return to the big screen after four years and will feature the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor in the role of an axe-wielding hero. And as the makers of Shamshera are leaving no stone unturned to create a buzz for the movie, here comes an interesting update for Ranbir Kapoor’s fans. As per a recent update, Ranbir’s Shamshera will meet Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: Love & Thunder in the theatres.

Wondering how? Well, the makers are planning to bring the two most talked about axe-wielding larger than lives in theatres as Shamshera’s trailer will likely be attached to Thor: Love & Thunder. Talking about it, Rohan Malhotra, Vice President – Distribution, stated, “Shamshera and Thor: Love & Thunder are two of the biggest event movies releasing this month. Both movies boast of larger than life, axe-wielding heroes who have got everyone talking. Exhibitors across India are charged by the audience reactions to Shamshera and there is a craze amongst movie buffs to catch this big screen spectacle on the biggest possible screen”. He further added that YRF wanted to present Shamshera’s trailer with a befitting film.

To note, Shamshera is a period action film which is helmed by Karan Malhotra and also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. In fact, Sanjay and Ranbir will be locking horns on the big screen as the Khalnayak actor will be seen as the lead antagonist. Talking about it. Sanjay Dutt stated that it will be interesting to watch Sanju vs Sanju on the big screen. “It is also quite interesting that I’m pitted against Ranbir, who played me in Sanju. So, the on-screen enmity between him and me becomes all the more interesting for people,” he added. Shamshera is slated to release on July 22 this year.

