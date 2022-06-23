Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera teaser gives fans Saawariya déjà vu & the resemblance is uncanny; VIDEO

Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt starrer Shamshera’s teaser just dropped recently on the 22nd of June, and it has left fans intrigued. The period-action film is directed by Karan Malhotra and backed by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films. Ranbir’s fans are extremely excited to see the actor in a never-seen-before avatar. However, there is a certain scene in the film’s teaser which reminded fans of his debut film Saawariya. Do you know what it is? Read on to find out.

Ranbir’s Shamshera’s teaser, one can see his character standing with his back to the camera, as he holds his flying kaftaan in his hands. This scene reminded fans of Ranbir’s iconic ‘towel dance’ in the 2007 Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Saawariya, where his character is in a similar position, holding a white towel. One fan also made a video clip highlighting the same, and we must say, the resemblance is evident and almost uncanny. See for yourself!

Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved, and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader, and then a legend for his tribe.

The trailer of the film will drop on June 24th. An excited Ranbir told IANS, "I am very excited to start promoting Shamshera. It's a film that we want to take to a large audience. It's a film made for a large audience. Whatever we can do to market the film, to create the buzz, we're gonna go all out. I am looking forward to the audience's reaction to that."

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Shamshera is set to release theatrically on 22nd July in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Apart from Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor has Brahmastra, Animal, and Luv Ranjan’s untitled film in the pipeline.