Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima CONFIRMS his wedding with Alia Bhatt, tells paps ‘haan, milenge jaldi’; WATCH

Soon-to-be married Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been extremely hush-hush about their upcoming wedding. However, all developments and preparations point to the fact that the big day is clearly around the corner. And now, Ranbir’s sister and jewelry designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni just confirmed the most anticipated wedding in the tinsel town of Bollywood.

A few moments back, Riddhima, along with her husband Bharat Sahni, and daughter Samaira arrived at the Mumbai airport. As the media personnel photographed them, they exchanged a few words with Riddhima. When a paparazzo asked her if the wedding is indeed confirmed, she was quick to say, “Haan…milenge jaldi se. (Yes…we shall meet soon)”.

Click HERE to watch Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s statement about Ranbir and Alia’s wedding.

Meanwhile, preparations have begun in full swing for the Shaadi of the year. Recently, Ranbir’s ancestral house Krishna Raj Bungalow, and RK Studios were decked up with beautiful lights. On the other hand, Ranbir and Alia’s building, Vastu, in Pali Hill, Bandra, was covered with drapes to block the view ahead of the D-Day.

We exclusively reported that the wedding celebrations and festivities will kickstart from tomorrow, 13th of April and continue until 17th. The Mehendi, Sangeet, and Cocktail party is set to take place at RK House, while the wedding is slated to take place on the 15th of April, at Vastu. We also broke the news that the star couple will also be hosting a star-studded wedding reception for the who’s who of Bollywood on the 17th of April, at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding: Date, venue, expected guest list and more details about couple’s D-Day