Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gushes over Alia Bhatt’s adorable photo with Shaheen Bhatt

Recently, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt’s photo managed to leave the internet in awe. Now, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also couldn’t help but leave a sweet comment on it.

Amid the lockdown, stars have been spending time with their loved ones and so is . The gorgeous star has been spending time at home and has been sharing her lockdown shenanigans on social media. From reading to cooking, she has been doing everything and a day back, her sister Shaheen shared a cute photo with her. Seeing the cute photo of Alia, ’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni could not stop herself from leaving a sweet comment.

While Shaheen and Alia’s photo was about how to do social distancing right as they both were standing face to face but with a mirror separating them. The cute expression on Alia and Shaheen’s face left fans in awe of the photo. Seeing the photo, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima also dropped a sweet comment. Riddhima often is seen commenting on Alia’s photos on social media and the Raazi star also returns the favour. This time, Riddhima was in awe of Alia and Shaheen’s photo and commented on it.

Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima wrote, “Too Too cute @aliabhatt @shaheen,” with heart emoticons. Alia’s mom, Soni Razdan too commented on the photo and fans were left completely awestruck by the Bhatt sisters’ shenanigans amid the lockdown. Recently, when Alia shared a photo of her newly done haircut by beau Ranbir Kapoor, fans loved it. A few days later, Riddhima too shared a photo of her haircut done by and fans found it similar to Alia’s. Many loved how both Riddhima and Alia had the same hairdo.

Here’s Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima’s comment on Alia Bhatt’s photo:

Meanwhile, Alia has stood by Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor as they coped with the terrible loss of . When Riddhima could not make it to her father’s funeral, Alia video called her throughout the rituals and made her a part of it virtually. Often, the two comment on each other’s social media posts as well.

