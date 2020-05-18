Ranbir Kapoor’s smile in THIS throwback childhood photo with Neetu and Riddhima Kapoor is too cute to miss

A throwback photo of Ranbir Kapoor with mom Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is going viral on social media. In the throwback photo, the Sanju actor can be seen smiling the widest while posing with his mum.

Actor and his family have gone through a period of immense grief post demise of his father, , who passed away on April 30, 2020, after battling cancer for 2 years. Post his demise, fans of Rishi poured in tributes on social media along with Bollywood celebs too. Amid this, several throwback childhood photos of Ranbir with his mom and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also surfaced on social media. Fans have been sharing the old childhood photos of Ranbir with his mum on social media and a recent one is extremely cute.

A throwback photo from Ranbir’s childhood is going viral on social media. In the photo, a little Ranbir can be seen smiling the widest while posing next to his mama Neetu Kapoor. His sister Riddhima can be seen standing behind him and posing with a smile on her face in the photo. The adorable photo takes us back to the childhood of the Sanju actor and showcases how close the star is with his mom. During the last rites of late Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir was with his mom Neetu.

The adorable childhood photo gives a glimpse of Ranbir’s childhood with his mom Neetu and sister Riddhima as well. Over the past few days, Riddhima too has been sharing photos of her late father Rishi Kapoor with the entire family. It has been a tough time for the family and many of their close friends from Bollywood like Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and more have been by their side amid this time.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor’s throwback photo with his mom Neetu and sister Riddhima:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir has two film releases lined up in 2020. First up, Shamshera starring Ranbir in a double role is slated to release on July 30, 2020. Apart from this, he also has Brahmastra with , Amitabh Bachchan. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

